PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $76,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 39,893.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 68,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.81. 223,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,217,535. The stock has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.64 and a 200 day moving average of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

