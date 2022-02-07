PayPal Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PayPal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $126.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $310.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

