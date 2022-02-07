PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $120.50 and last traded at $121.41, with a volume of 1307253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.08.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after acquiring an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after acquiring an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.