PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $120.50 and last traded at $121.41, with a volume of 1307253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.08.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.
In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.
About PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
