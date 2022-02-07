PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,270. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $55.21.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNXN. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,378,304 over the last 90 days. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PC Connection by 55.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PC Connection by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PC Connection by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PC Connection by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.