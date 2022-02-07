PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,270. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.22. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $55.21.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNXN. Sidoti raised PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PC Connection by 55.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PC Connection by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PC Connection by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PC Connection by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
