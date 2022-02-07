PDC Energy, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.81 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $7.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.93 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PDCE. KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $61.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 149.85 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $58,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,959 shares of company stock worth $1,544,984. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

