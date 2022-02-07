Peanut Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $534,976.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Peanut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00043315 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00109669 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

