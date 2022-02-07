Peanut Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $493,919.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Peanut

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

