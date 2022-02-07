Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 61,781 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,781 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $66,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.9% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 996,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,004,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 217.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 644,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,044,000 after buying an additional 441,142 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.6% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 553,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,431,000 after buying an additional 98,436 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,875,000 after buying an additional 78,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.11. 74,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,749,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.48. The company has a market cap of $450.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.