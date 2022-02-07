Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,043 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.0% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $50,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,989,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,415 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,929 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,248,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $198.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

