Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Increases Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,382 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

Shares of FB stock traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,266,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.26 and a 200 day moving average of $340.25. The stock has a market cap of $643.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.11 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.