Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 16,694 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in AbbVie by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,306,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300,804 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $51,977,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.38. The stock had a trading volume of 51,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.73.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.