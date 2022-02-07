Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 17,366 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,366 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $20,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,945,000 after buying an additional 1,332,176 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,971,000 after buying an additional 350,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,343 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.90. 25,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $93.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.