Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 24,543 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.97. 95,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,522,762. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.27 and its 200-day moving average is $112.27. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $93.79 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.