Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 30,421 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $31,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

APD traded down $5.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.51. 25,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,905. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.34. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.79 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.24.

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

