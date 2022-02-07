Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 110.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,093 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $38,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $589.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $621.41 and a 200 day moving average of $595.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

