Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Shares Down 0.4%

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.03 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.40 ($0.15). 49,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 192,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.45 ($0.15).
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.11. The company has a market capitalization of £14.20 million and a PE ratio of 9.50.
About Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB)
