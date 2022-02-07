Pebble Beach Systems Group (LON:PEB) Shares Down 0.4%

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc (LON:PEB) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.03 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.40 ($0.15). 49,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 192,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.45 ($0.15).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.11. The company has a market capitalization of £14.20 million and a PE ratio of 9.50.

Pebble Beach Systems Group plc designs and delivers automation, integrated channel, and virtualized playout solutions for the broadcast and streaming service markets worldwide. It also provides Web based monitoring, management, and control; IP connectivity; and Playout in a Box solutions. The company was formerly known as Vislink plc and changed its name to Pebble Beach Systems Group plc in February 2017.

