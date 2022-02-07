Pendle Market Capitalization Achieves $31.55 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000745 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $31.55 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pendle has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00051140 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.94 or 0.07126851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00054723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,229.48 or 0.99817393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00058268 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

