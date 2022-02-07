pEOS Market Cap Achieves $1.36 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, pEOS has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $273.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00050765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.43 or 0.07123748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00054289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,058.90 or 0.99720907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00054638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006552 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

