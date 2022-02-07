PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,159,000 after buying an additional 1,072,161 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.87.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.81. The company had a trading volume of 181,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $237.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

