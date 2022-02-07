Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,648,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,180 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.72% of Perion Network worth $28,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 33,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter worth approximately $919,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Perion Network by 7.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PERI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

PERI opened at $21.08 on Monday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $736.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

