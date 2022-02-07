Permission Coin Price Up 0.8% This Week (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $22.18 million and $295,787.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00050527 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.65 or 0.07131849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,818.79 or 1.00206468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00055091 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Permission Coin Profile

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,848,710,923 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

