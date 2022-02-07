PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of PTR opened at $51.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PetroChina has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.