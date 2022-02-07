Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV)’s share price rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as €179.20 ($205.98) and last traded at €177.20 ($203.68). Approximately 3,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €176.80 ($203.22).

PFV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €158.50 ($182.18) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($160.92) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €198.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €191.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

