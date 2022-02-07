Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading Up 29.5% Over Last Week

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $179,966.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00051233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.88 or 0.07131357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00054555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,948.92 or 1.00072610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00057819 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006480 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 72,628,821 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

