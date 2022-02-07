Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97,388 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 68,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 348,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 368,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,611,000 after purchasing an additional 29,731 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,669 shares of company stock worth $1,027,430 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $88.84 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.