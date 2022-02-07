Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,066 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,430. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX opened at $88.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

