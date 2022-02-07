Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.10

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 26851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 41.90%. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.85%.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,623 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

