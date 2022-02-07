Phore 1-Day Volume Hits $4,740.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, Phore has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $1.02 million and $4,740.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009333 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008807 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.50 or 0.00515425 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Phore

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,053,650 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

