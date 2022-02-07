PHX Minerals (PHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PHX Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PHX opened at $2.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.91. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,677.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 40,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $93,030.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 150,453 shares of company stock valued at $336,605. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 157.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 75,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 931.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 272,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 29.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 61,405 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

