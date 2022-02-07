PieDAO DEFI++ Trading 16% Higher Over Last Week (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $945,341.55 and $2,134.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00006610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00052365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,055.06 or 0.07158964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00055462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,650.57 or 0.99943555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00053616 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006561 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

