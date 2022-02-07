Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.970-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Piedmont Office Realty Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.97-$2.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PDM remained flat at $$17.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 505,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,023. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $20.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,487 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

