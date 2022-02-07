Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.97-$2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.05.

Shares of NYSE:PDM remained flat at $$17.73 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 505,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,023. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 73,501 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

