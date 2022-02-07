Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0001 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $449,829.04 and $21,535.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002735 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006664 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.