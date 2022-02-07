PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 261,200 shares.The stock last traded at $54.05 and had previously closed at $54.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 657,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,990,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

