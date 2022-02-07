PIN Price Tops $0.0484 on Top Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, PIN has traded flat against the dollar. One PIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00050978 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.33 or 0.07160417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00054435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,150.12 or 1.00158611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00055011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006582 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.