Pinkcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $7,161.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.86 or 0.00263718 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015335 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006609 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000928 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00018533 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,843,529 coins and its circulating supply is 434,583,093 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

