Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 48.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

