Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

MAA opened at $212.53 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $131.45 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.72 and a 200-day moving average of $201.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

