Piper Sandler Comments on Core Laboratories’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLB. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

CLB opened at $27.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

