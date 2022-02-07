Piper Sandler Comments on Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

ICE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.56.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $129.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.32 and a 200-day moving average of $126.85.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after acquiring an additional 60,277 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

