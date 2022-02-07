Piper Sandler Comments on Luther Burbank Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Luther Burbank in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

LBC opened at $12.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 222.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 100.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.