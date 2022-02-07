Piper Sandler Comments on MetLife, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for MetLife in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

NYSE:MET opened at $68.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $70.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after acquiring an additional 187,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after acquiring an additional 444,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.