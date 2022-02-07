Piper Sandler Comments on QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $179.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.13. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.