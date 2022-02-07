Piper Sandler Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $110.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZBH. BTIG Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.52.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $8.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.99. 155,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,402. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,591,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

