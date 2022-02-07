Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

NYSE:LNC opened at $71.55 on Monday. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 802,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 38,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.