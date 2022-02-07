Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of HFWA opened at $25.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 101,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

