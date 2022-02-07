Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Evans Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evans Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVBN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $43.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $239.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 38.3% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 31,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

