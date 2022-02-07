Piper Sandler Trims Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Target Price to $54.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on LSPD. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.78.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Lightspeed POS’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 75.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 13.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,972,000 after acquiring an additional 309,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,592,000 after acquiring an additional 453,416 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,731,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,823,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.