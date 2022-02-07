Piper Sandler Trims Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Target Price to $54.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.53% from the stock’s current price.

LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

LSPD traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $30.94. 1,218,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,765. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.78.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after buying an additional 50,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

