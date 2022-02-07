Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years. Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 110,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,298. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.63 million, a PE ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

