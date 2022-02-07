Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.
Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years. Pitney Bowes has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NYSE:PBI traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 110,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,298. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.63 million, a PE ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,435 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.
Pitney Bowes Company Profile
Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.
